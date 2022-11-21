Ringgit’s Best Days May Be Behind It as Hung Parliament Weighs

(Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian ringgit is at risk of giving up even more of this month’s gains if party leaders cannot form a stable government.

The currency fell as much as 0.7% to almost 4.59 per dollar Monday after the weekend’s election resulted in a hung parliament, and technicals suggest a return to around the 4.75 level cannot be ruled out. A key Fibonacci level for dollar-ringgit remains intact which indicates the pair’s broader rally is still in place, while momentum indicators suggest the 4% rise in the Malaysian currency in November may be excessive.

“Hung parliament will weigh on the ringgit today, until there is greater clarity on who will form the next government,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “In addition, the fall in global oil prices will be another factor that will push the ringgit lower in the near term.”

A weak ringgit may add to the challenges facing the new administration as it drives up import costs and exacerbates price pressures. Like all its emerging Asian peers, Malaysia’s currency has also been hurt by China’s slowing growth and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

