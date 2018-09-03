(Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s biggest cultural treasures, the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, has gone up in flames, leaving little more than a charred ruin behind.

The blaze destroyed most of the 20 million items in the 200 year-old institution, including Egyptian mummies, dinosaur replicas and one of the oldest human skeletons found in the Americas, local media reported. A meteorite on display in the museum, however, was found intact.

The tragedy is the latest blow to a city that has been suffering from the fallout of the country’s worst recession on record. From health to education and security, public services have deteriorated sharply, at one point forcing the closure of the Rio de Janeiro state university.

According to press reports, several of the museums’ fire hydrants and extinguishers weren’t functioning properly. The museum had temporarily closed down in 2015 for lack of funding.

To contact the reporter on this story: Raymond Colitt in Brasilia at rcolitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.