(Bloomberg) -- Rio de Janeiro will drastically increase surveillance and lean on federal and state police forces ahead of next year’s Group of 20 nations summit, as it seeks to use the major global gathering to help solve public security issues that have long plagued the Brazilian city.

Rio officials plan to more than double the number of cameras connected to an operations hub that monitors crime, traffic snarls and extreme weather, seeking to bring the total to 10,000 by the time world leaders descend on the beachside metropolis late next year, according to Lucas Padilha, the head of the city’s G-20 organizing committee.

The emphasis on security is key to Rio officials’ plans to capitalize on Brazil’s G-20 presidency and restore the city’s reputation as a stage for the world’s biggest events. Mayor Eduardo Paes and other leaders want to use the sort of spotlight Rio last enjoyed as host of the 2016 Olympics to attract much-needed investment and bolster the city’s recovery from the pandemic and economic troubles that preceded it.

“Rio is returning to that Rio that the we once knew — the Rio of the Olympics,” Padilha said in a November interview, adding that the G-20 will benefit residents by “bringing to the city a shock of formality, a shock of capital, a shock of development.”

But the measures also point to a major challenge facing organizers as they prepare to welcome presidents and heads of state from the world’s largest economies for the main G-20 event next November.

After four years of steady declines, the number of homicides is rising again. A series of high-profile killings has drawn renewed attention to the city’s notorious violent crime issues. And while Rio has pulled off numerous massive events without major security lapses before, it has struggled to translate those into lasting public safety improvements for its everyday residents.

Organizers have proposed numerous potential venues for the presidential summit in the city’s downtown area, with an eye toward showcasing ongoing revitalization efforts. Rio may host other gatherings as well, although Brazil’s Foreign Ministry has not yet finalized a schedule of G-20 events that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to spread across the country.

They plan to temporarily rely on state and federal authorities to help secure the summit. The addition of more than 6,000 cameras to the 3,500 currently in use is a more permanent measure, designed to bolster an urban command center that was opened in 2010, during Paes’ initial stint as mayor.

“All of these operations together will create a positive effect,” Padilha said. “It will create a sense of security.”

‘Palliative Measures’

Experts, however, are skeptical that the changes will leave a long-term legacy of improved public safety.

Rio also made major investments into policing and security ahead of the Olympics, only to see homicide rates rise ahead of and in the immediate wake of the games. In recent years, state and federal forces have tried to crack down on crime through a variety of tactics — including the deployment of troops and snipers to patrol the city’s winding favelas — that security and human rights experts have criticized as heavy-handed and ineffective.

“These are largely palliative measures,” said Robert Muggah, co-founder of the Igarape Institute, a think tank in Rio de Janeiro. “They have very little do with public security and safety for the large bulk of the population.”

Rio’s overall number of murders fell to 792 in 2021, down from a peak of nearly 1,500 four years prior, according to state government figures. But they rose to 827 last year, while police killed another 444 people, according to official data.

In October, western Rio erupted in chaos as so-called militia groups, which are often made up of current and former members of security forces, torched city buses after police killed a relative of an alleged leader. Lula’s government responded by militarizing the state of Rio de Janeiro’s airports and ports.

Surveillance tech has become an increasingly popular tool to fight crime in Brazil. Police forces in multiple states now use body cameras, while many local authorities have deployed facial recognition technology.

But security experts caution that while cameras can successfully deter property theft and other specific illegal activities, they are less effective against violent crime. Their use also poses risks of discrimination against low-income populations and people of color, Muggah said.

“Any deployment would have to be accompanied with a public debate, consultations and safeguards, and evaluation of outcomes,” he said. “I don’t think any those things any are necessarily the case in Rio.”

--With assistance from Beatriz Amat.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.