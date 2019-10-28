(Bloomberg) -- LME Week, the biggest annual event of the London metals world, kicks off today.

Items on the agenda for traders, miners and investors gathering around the city will include the recent turmoil in the nickel market, the drive to cut carbon emissions, and protests in Chile that have disrupted copper operations. This year’s event takes place against the backdrop of weak demand for most key metals.

What a Difference a Year Makes: Gloom and Doom at Metals Week

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in London.)

Rio on Growth (8:30 a.m.)

After losing billions on mega deals and projects, mining companies are going to have to get used to being smaller and more nimble, according to Rio Tinto Group chief Jean-Sebastien Jacques.

“In the past, most major miners have pushed for bigger mines, using bigger machinery, processing ever greater quantities of material,” Jacques said in a speech. “As demand for some materials remains flat or declines, and the circular economy takes hold, the push for scale will change.”

