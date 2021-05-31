Rio Tinto closes deal to buy stake in Western Copper and Gold

VANCOUVER - Western Copper and Gold Corp. says Rio Tinto Canada Inc. has completed a $25.6-million investment in the company.

The Vancouver-based company says the money will be used to help advance its copper-and-gold Casino project in the Yukon.

Western says Rio Tinto has acquired 11.8 million shares at a price of $1.27 per share.

As a result, Rio Tinto now holds an 8.0 per cent stake in the company.

Western has been developing the Casino project since 2008.

It is located 300 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse.