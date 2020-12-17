(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group appointed Jakob Stausholm as chief executive officer, with current head Jean-Sebastien Jacques stepping down after an investor backlash over the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal heritage site in Australia.

Stausholm, who joined Rio as chief financial officer in 2018, will start his role Jan. 1, the company said in a statement. Jacques will step down from his role the same day and leave Rio on March 31.

Rio said Stausholm has deep industrial and resources experience spanning strategy, development and technology, as well as financial and risk management.

