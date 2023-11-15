(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has fired the former head of its aluminum business, Ivan Vella, over his “management of confidential information,” the mining company said on Thursday.

Rio said it was undertaking a “thorough investigation” and had not identified any compromised information. It did not provide further details on the breach.

Rio veteran Vella’s departure from Rio, to take up a position at battery minerals producer IGO Ltd., had already been announced in June. His replacement, former General Electric Renewable Energy boss Jérôme Pécresse, was appointed in September and joined the giant miner the following month.

