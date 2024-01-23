Rio Tinto Staff Died in Plane Crash in Canada on Way to Diavik Mine

(Bloomberg) -- Six people died after a plane carrying Rio Tinto Group staff crashed en route to the company’s Diavik diamond mine in Canada’s north.

Four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease Ltd. crew members were killed while flying Tuesday from the Northwest Territories town of Fort Smith to the mine site, according to a Wednesday statement from the region’s coroner service. One person survived the crash and was taken to a hospital in Yellowknife.

“We are absolutely devastated by this news,” Rio Tinto’s Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in a separate statement. The mining company said it’s working closely with authorities to find out exactly what happened.

Rio has been operating Diavik, Canada’s biggest diamond mine, since the facility started production in 2003. The company took full control of the asset in 2021 after buying a stake previously owned by billionaire Dennis Washington.

(Updates with number of fatalities, coroner’s statement.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.