(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has joined the ranks of multinationals shunning Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” a spokesman for the global miner said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Rio operates the Queensland Alumina Ltd. joint venture with United Co. Rusal International PJSC, which holds a 20% stake. Rio declined to comment further on the implications for the joint venture, but reiterated a statement from last week that it had the “appropriate structures” in place to ensure Queensland Alumina’s operations would not be disrupted.

The global miner is the latest in a wave of companies to cut ties to Russia. Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it had stopped shipping products sold on its retail website to customers based in Russia, while McDonald’s Corp. has temporarily closed all of its 850 outlets in the country. Resources giants including Shell Plc, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are also pulling out of operations in Russia.

Rio Tinto has no operational assets or employees located in Russia or Ukraine, the company said. The London-based miner’s shares were down 6.7% in Sydney trading to A$111.89 at 11:43 a.m. local time.

