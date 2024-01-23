(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, which aims to halve its direct emissions by 2030, agreed an electricity supply pact with one of Australia’s largest solar projects to power its energy-intensive Gladstone aluminum operations.

The producer will buy all power for 25 years generated by European Energy A/S’s planned 1.1 gigawatt Upper Calliope solar farm in Queensland state, London-based Rio said Wednesday in a statement.

“Competitive capacity, firming, and transmission are critical to developing a modern energy system that can ensure more large-scale renewables development in Queensland and help guarantee the future of Australian industry,” Rio’s Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in the statement.

Aluminum production is Rio’s most polluting business segment, and accounted for 21.1 million tons of direct carbon dioxide emissions in 2022, according to company filings. Switching to solar power at Gladstone could lower Rio’s footprint by 1.8 million tons a year, the company said.

