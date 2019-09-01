(Bloomberg) -- Riot police patrolled key subway stations on Monday morning ahead of a planned strike that threatens to disrupt transportation in Hong Kong after another weekend of chaos left travelers stranded at the airport.

Student groups are planning a range of actions like class boycotts and rallies to mark the start of the new school year. On Sunday, efforts to interfere with traffic to and from the airport prompted some travelers to walk down the highway pushing luggage, with no buses or taxis to be seen.

The demonstrations followed one of the most dramatic days in weeks after tens of thousands joined an unauthorized march, which led to running battles with police who fired warning gunshots, tear gas and water cannons. The protests began in June over a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China before morphing into a wider push against Beijing’s grip on the city.

Embattled leader Carrie Lam last week called for talks with the opposition while refusing to rule out invoking a sweeping colonial-era law that allows for easier arrests, deportations, censorship and property seizures. The unrest in the Asian financial hub threatens to distract from China’s celebrations of the Oct. 1 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Key Developments:

MTR Corp. said extra traveling time needed on the Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong lines

Riot police on Sunday cleared protesters at the airport who tried to paralyze transport to the facility.

Service was suspended on Sunday at various key metro stations after clashes between protesters and police spread to the public transport system.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Extra traveling time required (8:15 a.m.)

The MTR said that extra traveling time was required on the Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong subway lines. Earlier, it said that all subway lines would be operational despite vandalism on Sunday that damaged infrastructure.

Subway stations damaged (11:30 p.m.)

Hong Kong’s subway operator said facilities at 32 of its stations were “severely damaged” amid the protest, with some of these locations staying shut on Monday. Glass windows of station control rooms, ticket issuing machines, gates and security cameras were among items damaged over the weekend, MTR said.

Police arrests (6.18 p.m.)

Police arrested 63 people -- 54 men and nine women -- in train stations in Kowloon on Saturday night, Acting Senior Superintendent of Kowloon West Tsui Suk Yee said at a press conference. The youngest person held was 13 years old, she said. Petrol bombs, laser pens and helmets were confiscated and those arrested face charges including possession of weapons and unlawful assembly, according to the police. Two trains were damaged by demonstrators, she said.

Tung Chung line suspended (6.05 p.m.)

MTR, operator of Hong Kong’s rail service, suspended train services on its Tung Chung and Disneyland Resort lines. Police said protesters damaged turnstiles, CCTV cameras and broke windows in the customer service station at the Tung Chung train station. The demonstrators blocked roads in the area and set fire to barricades, according to a police statement.

Airport train service suspended (4.45 p.m.)

MTR suspended its airport express train service in both directions, saying someone was trespassing on a track near the Airport Station.

Riot police move in (3 p.m.)

Riot police moved to disperse crowds of protesters around the airport building and in the public transport areas. Demonstrators built barricades of rubbish skips in roads into and out of the facility, and prevented buses from leaving the terminus.

Crowds of people walked along the highway toward the airport after buses and train service to the facility was canceled.

Airport protests (1 p.m.)

Protesters vandalized turnstiles at train stations to the airport and spray-painted graffiti as crowds gathered to try to disrupt transport to the facility, where people had massed outside. MTR suspended service of express trains to the airport.

