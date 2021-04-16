(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department secured its first guilty plea in the wide-ranging investigation stemming from the deadly Jan 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Schaffer entered his guilty plea on Friday to two counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

The plea deal marks a major breakthrough in a wide-ranging investigation as federal prosecutors continue the meticulous task of collecting evidence against hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who joined the mob that laid siege to the Capitol.

Plea agreements have been in the works for weeks, court records show. On April 5, the Justice Department informed a federal judge that it was deep in negotiations with Schaffer, who was arrested on charges that he attacked police officers with bear spray.

“The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with this defendant are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants,” prosecutors said in the filing. “Plea terms have thus required extensive review and approval at various levels of government necessitating more time than usual to approve and negotiate.”

Federal prosecutors have long understood that there were gradations of misconduct at the Capitol, with some rioters engaging in violence or vandalism while others simply followed the crowd into the building. In the coming weeks, those distinctions are likely to shape decisions about whether the government strikes deals with defendants or devotes resources to proceed to a criminal trial.

Even before the riot, courts in Washington and across the country were struggling with a backlog of cases created by shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. A series of quick plea deals would help alleviate that burden, and potentially allow prosecutors to focus more resources on complex conspiracy cases targeting the right-wing groups that allegedly helped plan and fuel the riot.

(Updates with detail from court filings and background)

