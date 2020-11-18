(Bloomberg) --

Riots erupted in the Ugandan capital after the authorities arrested Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-politician who’s running against President Yoweri Museveni in elections scheduled for January.

Television footage showed barricades and burnt tires on the streets of Kampala as protesters chanted Bobi Wine’s name and called for his release. Fellow opposition leader Kizza Besigye said multiple people had been killed by the police and military.

Police detained Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, at a rally he was attending Wednesday in Jinja, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Kampala. The authorities have repeatedly arrested the 38-year-old politician, a vocal critic of Museveni’s more than-three-decade rule.

Police deputy spokeswoman Polly Namaye declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, saying a statement would be released later.

Museveni, 76, came to power in January 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war. He became eligible to run in the Jan. 14 election after parliament, which is dominated by ruling party lawmakers, abolished an age limit of 75 years for presidential candidates. Lawmakers in 2005 abolished a two-term limit for presidents, allowing Museveni, who first ruled for 10 years without being elected, to prolong his rule.

