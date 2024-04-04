(Bloomberg) -- Blockchain developer Ripple Labs Inc. plans to introduce its own dollar-denominated stablecoin, joining a long list of upstarts in a corner of cryptoassets long dominated by Tether Holdings Ltd.

Ripple’s stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of $1, will start trading later this year, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in an interview. It will be backed by a one-to-one reserve of US dollar deposits, short-term US government bonds and other cash equivalents.

The token will distributed on Ethereum and the XRP blockchain Ripple helped create, Garlinghouse said, adding that no decision has been made on which exchanges it will initially trade on.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that offer a safe haven from volatility by pegging their price to another asset, typically the US dollar. Roughly 90% of the $153 billion stablecoin market is made up of just two tokens — Tether’s USDT and Circle Internet Financial Ltd.’s USDC — according to data from DeFiLlama, with more than 100 other issuers vying for a slice of the remainder.

Several companies have announced plans to enter the market in recent months, including one backed by German asset manager DWS Group. Nick van Eck, the son of investment management veteran Jan Van Eck, this week became the latest to announce an entry into the crowded market.

An increase in bond yields has made launching stablecoins more tempting even amid the fierce competition, because it translates into higher earnings from the assets issuers hold to back their tokens.

Ripple plans to publish monthly attestations on its stablecoin’s reserves, Garlinghouse said, adding that they will be conducted by a third-party accounting firm which Ripple has yet to hire. The attestations will include information on which banking partners the firm is using to custody assets, he said.

Broader regulation of stablecoins is set to arrive in Europe from July. While several attempts to pass US legislation governing the market have failed, Garlinghouse said he expects a stablecoin bill to be approved before this year’s presidential election.

