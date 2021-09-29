(Bloomberg) -- Ripple Labs Inc. is starting a $250 million fund to help creators of non-fungible tokens, in another sign of just how hot the NFT market has gotten.

The Creator Fund will provide NFT creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to explore and craft premium NFTs and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger, Ripple said in a statement Wednesday. While the best-known NFTs tend to be art and collectibles, the fund will aim to support other use cases as well, like interactive experiences and fractional ownership, the statement said, adding that Mintable, mintNFT and VSA Partners will also be involved.

“While NFTs have opened the door for a tokenized future, actually navigating these concepts is a different ballgame for many,” said Monica Long, general manager of RippleX at Ripple. “By starting with marketplaces and creators, our fund seeks to take the guesswork out of NFT projects to unlock unexplored tokenization use cases on the XRP Ledger.”

NFTs have burst into public consciousness this year, with high-profile transactions like the $69.3 million purchase of a Beeple artwork grabbing attention, and projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club seeing big gains. It’s also the case, however, that many NFT prices don’t live up to lofty expectations. Still, some in the industry see great potential for the assets going forward, including as the revenue model for the metaverse.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple Labs in December for selling the XRP digital token without properly registering it as a security. Ripple has disputed the allegations.

