(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has revealed he harbored concerns over the inflationary impact of extra spending as he put together his £15 billion ($19 billion) support package to help poorer households with the cost of living crisis.

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury committee, the chancellor of the exchequer said he had been careful “to make sure fiscal policy was responsible in that context.”

He said the impact of the measure he announced would be “minimal” because he made the support “temporary, timely and targeted”. Last month the chancellor said his spending would add 1 percentage point to price gains.

UK inflation has hit a 40-year high of 9% and, before the latest salvo of support, household incomes were on track to fall at their steepest rate since the 1950s in real terms. As many as a million are facing destitution, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Sunak said his package was “very comparable” to what countries like Germany, France, Italy and Japan are offering, and claimed the UK was targeting “more of that at vulnerable households.”

“We are trying to make sure we are targeting those whose incomes are hardest hit but we do not want to be fuelling extra discretionary spending,” Sunak said. “Inflation was in the back of our minds in the right way to respond to this.”

He reiterated that the government could not wholly offset the income shock households face this year, as energy and food prices surge. That is “not possible and not advisable with the risks on inflation.”

He said the £5 billion windfall tax on energy producers would reduce the inflationary impact of the package.

“We have the tools to get inflation down,” he said. “Fiscal policy, monetary policy and supply side reform - those the tools we have and we are pursuing all three.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.