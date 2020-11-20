(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is drawing up plans for a state development bank to help fund infrastructure projects as part of Boris Johnson’s mission to boost economically neglected regions of the country.

Treasury officials have been examining proposals to set up such an institution and the concept is backed by Business Secretary Alok Sharma, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said he will address the issue when he publishes an infrastructure strategy that officials expect to be set out alongside the government spending review on Nov. 25.

The Treasury said it wouldn’t comment on “speculation ahead of fiscal events” and it’s not clear when any announcement on the bank will be made.

The bank would use public money to leverage additional private finance for projects from roads to wind farms, helping Johnson deliver on an electoral a pledge to invest 100 billion pounds ($133 billion) in infrastructure over five years.

State involvement would make projects less risky and lower the cost of credit for infrastructure projects across the country, helping stimulate investment in poorer parts of northern England where voters in December helped deliver Johnson an 80-seat majority.

“We will be bringing forward further measures to boost investment in U.K. infrastructure in due course,” Johnson said on Wednesday when asked by Tory lawmaker Gareth Davies whether he would consider setting up a national development bank to help mobilize private capital for new infrastructure.

“For decades the U.K. has suffered from underinvestment, low productivity and poor infrastructure in the regions compared to London and the South East,” Davies said Friday by phone. “As our economy recovers from coronavirus, now is the time to invest in leveling up. To help achieve this we need a national development bank capable of mobilizing private capital into critical investments.”

Post-Brexit

Davies said such a bank would also fill a hole left by the U.K.’s departure from the European Investment Bank following Brexit.

On Nov. 9, the chancellor was asked twice by opposition Labour Party lawmakers in the House of Commons about how he might fill the gap in project finance caused by the U.K. leaving the EIB. He replied first that the infrastructure strategy “will address that specific concern” and told his second interrogator that the strategy would “adequately address” his questions.

Since the U.K. joined the EU in 1973, British projects have received 119 billion euros ($158 billion) in loans from the EIB including more than 44 billion euros in the past decade, according to the bank’s data. Projects financed have included the Channel Tunnel linking Britain to France and London’s Crossrail railway project.

Annual EIB lending to U.K. projects peaked at 7.8 billion euros in 2015, before a drop-off following the 2016 Brexit referendum. In 2019, it dipped below half a billion euros. As part of the Withdrawal Agreement struck by the U.K. and EU. The EIB will pay the U.K. back its 3.5 billion euros of capital in the institution over 12 instalments through to 2030.

The influential Conservative think tank Onward proposed the idea of a British Development Bank in a paper in October that suggested a 4 billion-pound capitalization by the government could unlock an additional 16 billion pounds of new investment.

It would be inspired by the Green Investment Bank that the government set up and then sold off in the past decade, but its remit would extend beyond the renewable energy projects prioritized by that institution to include wider infrastructure projects including road, rail and broadband.

