(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim to have cleared the UK’s backlog of asylum cases is being looked at by the country’s statistics watchdog, amid accusations from opposition politicians that he misled voters.

In an announcement Monday seen as setting out his bid to hold onto power at a general election this year, Sunak said the government had met his pledge from 12 months ago to clear a “legacy” backlog of historic asylum applications made before June 2022. His office posted a campaign graphic on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with the words: “Asylum backlog cleared.”

But there was an immediate backlash after the Home Office acknowledged that there are still 4,500 “complex” cases from the period on which a decision had not been made. The department also said there are more than 98,000 asylum applications — mostly recorded since June 2022 — awaiting a decision.

Stephen Kinnock, immigration spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, called Sunak’s post on X a “barefaced lie.” The post also received a so-called community note saying the claim was wrong.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Office for Statistics Regulation confirmed to Bloomberg it is looking into Sunak’s announcement. The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not the first time Sunak has drawn scrutiny from the watchdog. Last month Robert Chote, chair of the UK Statistics Authority which oversees it, criticized the prime minister for saying that Britain’s debt “is falling,” claiming victory on another of the key pledges he wants voters to judge him by.

Read more: Rishi Sunak Criticized by Watchdog Over ‘Falling’ UK Debt Claim

But debt has actually risen since Sunak became prime minister and is only forecast to fall as a proportion of the size of the economy in five years’ time. Chote wrote that Sunak’s statement “may have undermined trust in the government’s use of statistics and quantitative analysis.”

Sunak’s Conservatives are struggling to put a dent in Labour’s poll lead of about 20 points, as the UK political focus shifts to an election expected in the fall.

