(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was handed a major boost before Wednesday’s Spring Statement, as data showed the U.K. budget deficit was running 26 billion pounds ($34 billion) below official forecasts in the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

The undershoot, which may rise even further when full-year figures are published next month, gives Sunak some extra space to address the nation’s deepening cost of living crisis during tomorrow’s fiscal update.

He’s come under pressure to act as households and firms face soaring food and energy bills, exacerbated by the war in the Ukraine, as well as a tax rise that kicks in within days.

However, the same acceleration in inflation that’s hurting consumers is also threatening to undermine the public finances. Around a quarter of government debt is tied to RPI measure of inflation, which has surged to a three-decade high.

The jump left debt-interest costs totaling 67 billion pounds between April and February -- 29.5 billion pounds higher -- or 80% -- than the same period a year earlier and well above the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

A significant further hit is likely in the coming fiscal year, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned last month that the surge in prices will add 23 billion pounds to the cost of servicing Britain’s national debt across this year and next.

For now though, the picture is rosier. While February borrowing figures came in higher than expected, at 13.1 billion pounds, there were large downward revisions to previous months.

That left the total for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year at 138.4 billion pounds, less than the 164.4 billion pounds the OBR forecast in October. The watchdog will reveal its latest forecasts alongside Sunak’s statement on Wednesday.

