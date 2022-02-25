(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak received a questionnaire as part of the police probe into potentially rule-breaking gatherings in government buildings during coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person, who asked not to be named discussing an ongoing investigation, declined to give further details. The Treasury didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It means Sunak joins Prime Minister Boris Johnson in effectively being questioned by London’s Metropolitan Police under caution -- British terminology meaning the answers can be used as evidence against them.

Police have said they’re sending the form to more than 50 people, as they seek to establish whether Covid rules passed by Johnson’s own government were broken by the premier and his officials. A dozen gatherings held in Downing Street and on Whitehall during the pandemic are being investigated.

The allegations, dubbed “partygate” by the British media, have hurt the ruling Conservative Party in the polls and damaged Johnson’s standing among his members of Parliament. There has been speculation about moves to oust him -- with Sunak expected to be a main contender in any leadership contest.

‘Frustrating’

Sunak this month said the scandal was “frustrating” and acknowledged in a BBC interview being present at one of the events under investigation -- a gathering for Johnson’s birthday on June 19, 2020.

“I walked into a meeting with a group of people as I do all the time,” he said. “I am in the cabinet room for a Covid meeting much like the other 100, 200 -- God knows how many other Covid meetings.”

Sunak said it didn’t feel as though the room was too crowded because Covid meetings involved “lots of people because it’s a complicated issue.”

He later told Sky News that he didn’t know whether he would receive a police questionnaire, and that he didn’t believe he’d broken any rules.

Police Seek Partygate Answers From Johnson Staff ‘Under Caution’

A copy of the police form used in the inquiry was leaked to ITV earlier this week, and showed that recipients are being questioned under caution, with the standard wording of a police caution written out in a covering letter.

Recipients were given three options: To remain silent and answer no questions, to answer the attached written questions, or to provide a prepared statement in their own words. According to ITV, questions asked included timing of the gathering they attended, how many other people were there, and its purpose.

The police also asked whether recipients know if any “lawful exception” or “reasonable excuse” applied to the event.

