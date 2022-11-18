(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants to see more criminals locked up in UK jails, stressing his Conservative credentials to a fractious party and seeking to woo voters by talking tough on crime.

The premier said he views cracking down on crime as being part of the “leveling up” agenda that was instrumental in helping the ruling Conservatives win over dozens of so-called red wall seats from the opposition Labour Party in the 2019 general election.

“It’s often people who are in parts of the country that may feel that they’ve been looked over in the past, or that are from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime impacts the most,” Sunak told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, this week as he attended the G-20 summit of world leaders.

With Labour more than 20 points ahead in the polls, the Tories now risk losing those seats back to the opposition at the next election, due by January 2025 at the latest. Sunak’s remarks are geared toward retaining the support of voters in those areas, as well as the Conservative faithful who traditionally take a hard line on crime.

Higher numbers of criminals in jail is the “logical consequence” of reducing crime, Sunak said, adding that his motivation came from wanting to protect his two young daughters. A spate of highly-publicized crimes against women and girls “showed us that so many women and girls, for a while, have not felt as safe as they could,” he added.

Two-Thirds of Young Women in Britain Experience Harassment

But Sunak’s desire to lock up more criminals may be stymied by dwindling capacity of UK jails to absorb them. National Chair of Prison Officers’ Association Mark Fairhurst told Times Radio this week that prisoners may need to be kept in police cells because of overcrowding in prisons, which only have about 1,000 spare places.

According to statistics published by the House of Commons Library, the UK had a total jail population of 89,520 people as of June 2022. In September, 52% of prisons in England and Wales were classified as crowded and projections forecast that the prison population will be around 98,700 by June 2026.

