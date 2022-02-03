(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak warned that public confidence in Boris Johnson’s government has been shaken over “partygate,” as he pointedly didn’t rule out seeking the U.K. premiership if the job became available.

In a BBC interview Thursday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said he is “glad” Johnson apologized over the gatherings in his Downing Street office during the pandemic, and that “of course” the prime minister always told the truth.

Asked directly if the scandal damaged public confidence in the government, Sunak replied: “Yes, I think it has. And I can appreciate people’s frustration.”

Johnson Faces Growing Tory Rebellion Amid New Party Allegations

Sunak’s comments come after three more members of Johnson’s Conservative Party submitted letters calling on the prime minister to resign. If the total reaches 54 -- or 15% of the total -- it will trigger a leadership vote.

Asked if he would rule out standing for Conservative leader, Sunak called it a “hypothetical situation” while saying it was “very kind” that some Tory MPs had suggested him for the top job.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.