(Bloomberg) -- The UK is locked in deep talks with the European Union to resolve a long-running standoff over post-Brexit trade, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tries to rein in rebel Conservatives and win Northern Ireland’s political parties around to a new deal.

Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday that “intensive negotiations with the EU continue on resolving the issues” caused by the existing agreement, according to an emailed readout. The prime minister has three priorities: protecting Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, safeguarding the 25 year-old peace deal for the region, and ensuring the free flow of trade within the country.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will speak with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic later on Tuesday, European Commission Spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels. That would be at least their third conversation in five days. Meanwhile, Sunak met with members of his own Conservative Party earlier Tuesday as he seeks to persuade them of the merits of his new deal, a person familiar with the matter said.

Sunak is trying to secure what would be the biggest achievement of his premiership so far, by drawing a line under the dispute with the EU that’s poisoned relations since Britain left the bloc three years ago. The UK and unionists in Northern Ireland argue that the existing Brexit deal hampers trade between the region and Great Britain.

But after expectations had built up that a deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the person downplayed the chances of a breakthrough soon.

Unionists

As well as seeking to win around his Tory opponents, Sunak is also trying to persuade Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party in particular to back his approach. That’s because the DUP has blocked the formation of the region’s power sharing government for more than a year in protest at the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain told reporters in London that the government would continue to engage with political parties in Northern Ireland to keep them appraised of their talks with the EU — which still include “some unresolved issues.”

Blain declined to comment on meetings with backbench Tories, but Tuesday’s outreach appears to be a continuation of efforts on Monday, when Sunak held one-on-one meetings with Tory members of Parliament. Meanwhile Cleverly is set to address Tory rank-and-file MPs on Wednesday to brief them on the latest negotiations, another person familiar said.

