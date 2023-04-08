(Bloomberg) -- England’s fish and chip shops are once again able to serve shark as a cheaper alternative to cod, amid rising industry costs, the Financial Times reported.

The country’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said UK fisherman will be allowed to land Northeast Atlantic spurdog, a small species of shark, measuring 100 centimeters or less.

The move means the reintroduction of “rock salmon” — a name intended to be more appealing than “shark” or “dogfish” — to menus. It had been served in the UK until a catching ban in 2010.

England’s fish and chip industry has suffered from rising input costs and a 35% levy on imports of Russian seafood. The wholesale price of cod fillets increased from £9 per kilogram to almost £12 between 2021 and 2023, according to the National Federation of Fish Friers.

The decision to allow the landing of Northeast Atlantic spurdog again followed advice that stock of the species has been recovering.

