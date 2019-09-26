(Bloomberg) -- Rising Swedish crime is a mounting threat for businesses in the Nordic nation, with almost 6 out of 10 saying they’ve been subject to crime in the past two years, the head of the country’s leading business group said.

A series of shootings and bombings have caused an unprecedented outcry and put law and order at the top of political agenda. But gaining less media and law enforcement attention is a rise in crime affecting businesses, according to Jan-Olof Jacke, chief executive officer of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise.

In an op-ed in Dagens Industri on Thursday, he warned that businesses in the construction sector have seen break-ins increase by 60% in six years. Among retailers as many as one in five have considered selling or closing up shop due to their exposure to crime.

“Who wants to work in shop where shoplifting, robberies and threats are a part of everyday life?” Jacke said.

Deadly Shooting of Woman Carrying Child Shakes Sweden Awake

On top of it, the negative international media attention generated by the spike in violent crime is making it more difficult for the export industry to recruit outside competence, he said.

The government is seeking to step up its fight against organized crime and gang violence through new legislation and tougher punishments. Bipartisan talks broke down last week, however, with the leading opposition party the Moderates choosing to leave the discussions, blaming the government for not being prepared “to do what it takes” to fight the gangs.

