(Bloomberg) -- Turkey posted the highest monthly trade deficit since May 2018 in December, when energy drove a surge in the cost of imports.

The gap expanded 49.3% from a year earlier to $6.8 billion, Turkey’s state statistics institute said on Monday. The annual shortfall was $46.1 billion, 7.5% lower from year earlier

Monthly exports in December rose by 24.9% from 2020 to $22.3 billion while imports rose by 29.9% to $29.1 billion during the same period.

Key Insights

Imports of mineral oils -- an indicator of Turkey’s energy bill -- stood at $7.17 billion in December, up 160.5% from a year earlier, highlighting the risks to Turkey’s foreign imbalances from rising oil and natural gas prices

Steel and iron imports rose 84.6% during the same period, underscoring the impact from a broad-based rally in commodity prices

Supply bottlenecks slowed growth in some of the key export sectors, such as cars where shipments abroad rose only 3.4% to $2.59 billion

Exports covered imports at a rate of 76.6% last month, down from %79.7 a year earlier. The ratio for the entire 2021 was 83%, up from 77.3% in 2020

Get More

Ministry of Trade is expected to release preliminary trade data for January this week

The central bank predicts Turkey will post a current-account surplus in 2022 “due to the strengthening of the upward trend in exports”

