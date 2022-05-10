(Bloomberg) -- An interest-rate hike may be on Bank Indonesia’s table as early as this month amid rising inflation and steady economic growth, according to analysts.

“If Bank Indonesia is inclined to signal its seriousness about tackling the inflation risks head-on in the most prudent and preemptive way, it could start to hike its policy rate sooner rather than later,” said Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. economist Wellian Wiranto. He said he sees a “good chance” of action in the May 24 policy meeting.

Higher food and fuel costs sent consumer prices to a three-year high of 3.47% in April. Core inflation, which strips out the impact of volatile items and is Bank Indonesia’s preferred metric for future policy moves, rose 2.6%, the fastest since May 2020.

Moving early will help anchor inflation expectations in Southeast Asia’s largest economy and protect consumer spending, the economy’s key growth engine. Emerging-market peer India had to resort to an unscheduled rate increase last week, after initially downplaying price pressures. Elevated price readings in Thailand and the Philippines are also keeping central bankers on edge.

Here’s what economists are saying:

Brian Tan, Barclays Bank

Raises full-year inflation forecast to 3.7%, from 3.3%

Inflation will likely breach the upper end of the central bank’s 2%-4% target in June, while core inflation could reach 3% around July as domestic demand revives

Barclays sees three 25-basis point hikes this year starting this quarter, followed by three more moves in 2023

BI could announce faster, larger increases in the reserve requirement ratio this month, with the rate reaching 8% by year-end, from a previously planned 6.5%

Krystal Tan, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Rising inflation, coupled with accelerating global rate hikes, will make it difficult for BI to remain as patient as it would like

Indonesia’s economic activity should remain robust as its large population and energy exports shield it from global headwinds

Central bank’s tone could turn more hawkish in the coming weeks, with a rate increase penciled in for next month

Satria Sambijantoro, Bahana Sekuritas

Inflation seen at 3.5%-4.2% this year with a potential 20% increase in gasoline prices and electricity tariffs

But with consumption and investment growth still modest, “the eyes of Bank Indonesia will be focused more on the weak economy rather than surging inflation” which is driven more by supply constraints

There’s still room to keep the key rate on hold this year “because bringing down inflation by destroying demand is not a policy option that BI finds favorable, in our view”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.