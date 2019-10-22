(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

From Hong Kong to Chile and Lebanon, violent clashes between protesters and police have turned capitals into danger zones. Tom Orlik explains that high inequality and ineffective governance are the common denominator -- and charting countries on those factors shows those currently facing unrest aren’t even the most vulnerable

Three words -- whatever it takes -- defined Mario Draghi’s time as ECB president, but he’s prouder of another number: 11 million jobs. Meantime, the EC told Italy and France their draft budgets for 2020 risk breaching the euro area’s fiscal rules

There’s a glimmer of hope in factory data from the Federal Reserve

Turkish central bank officials discussed an accounting tweak that could boost a dividend payment to the government and help cover the budget deficit

Europe’s busiest port is distributing 25,000 of its “Get Ready for Brexit” pamphlets explaining to truck drivers how to avoid bottlenecks as it braces for Britain leaving the EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he reached a “historic” agreement with Russia that would remove Syrian Kurdish militants from a strip of border territory

