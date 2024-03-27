(Bloomberg) -- More companies than ever are worried about the consequences of Britain’s rising minimum wage, according to the head of a prominent business group.

Increasing pay at a time of low growth and persistent inflation could be counterproductive, the Confederation of British Industry’s director general, Rain Newton-Smith, will say at an event on Wednesday.

The UK introduced a minimum wage 25 years ago, and its level will reach £11.44 ($14.46) an hour next week, which the Resolution Foundation — a think tank hosting the event — said is the third-highest increase in the country’s history.

“We will have ended relative low pay, but with more people feeling low paid than ever before,” Newton-Smith will say, according to pre-released extracts of her speech. “That’s what happens when you focus on minimum wages without driving growth.”

The Bank of England said in February that the increase of almost 10% in the main rate will have a “reasonably modest” impact on overall pay growth, which has been fueling high inflation. It factored that into its inflation and growth forecasts.

However, it also said there is still uncertainty over how much it will boost pay further up the income scale as employers look to maintain a gap between the wage floor and their staff’s salaries. The BOE is holding off cutting interest rates from a 16-year high until its concerns over rapid wage growth feeding price pressures have been eased by the data.

The CBI will argue that the minimum wage was a success when the UK had an expanding economy, but now risks stoking price pressures. Almost half of the CBI’s members said last year’s increase was passed on to consumers.

The government must kick-start growth and help reduce price pressures with measures such as planning liberalization, Newton-Smith will say.

The minimum wage has been “the single most successful economic policy in a generation,” lifting the income of millions of workers by £6,000 a year, the Resolution Foundation said Wednesday. It was introduced after Tony Blair’s Labour party came to power with a landslide victory in the 1997 general election.

