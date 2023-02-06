(Bloomberg) --

Oil demand in China, the world’s biggest importer, is rising strongly following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Kuwait’s state energy company.

“There is pent up demand that’s accumulated over the pandemic,” Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah, chief executive officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corp., told Bloomberg TV in Bangalore, India. “Now, with the opening up, we’re seeing an increase in demand that is sustainable. This is not a dead-cat bounce.”

Kuwait is the fourth-biggest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and exports about 2 million barrels a day, or 2% of global supply. China is its biggest customer.

Oil traders are watching China closely, saying the pace of its recovery will be the single biggest factor determining moves in energy prices this year.

Brent has dipped almost 7% since the end of December to just over $80 a barrel, mainly because data out of China has suggested the economic rebound is patchy. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among analysts forecasting it will climb above $100 in the second half of the year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.