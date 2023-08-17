(Bloomberg) -- Rising interest rates are squeezing issuers of junk debt, signaling economic strain, according to Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights Inc.

“We’re seeing that rates are restrictive for those lower-rated, highly leveraged borrowers that don’t have sustainable capital structures,” she said in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg Television. Defaults are rising at a pace that highlights the impact of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes on the economy, she added.

There has also been a shift in how corporate issuers are handling their balance sheets to protect themselves against rising rates, Cisar said. To stave off a downgrade, companies have been looking to access capital through different avenues, such as securitizations, she said.

Longer-term rates at 4.3% are already putting a dent in some business models, particularly in the leveraged loan and private credit arena, where companies are running into liquidity challenges and capital structure sustainability, she said.

“Eventually, higher yields will become an issue,” said Cisar. “But so long as earnings are good enough for credit and growing at an inflation-adjusted pace, then much of the corporate credit universe should be in fundamentally sound shape.”

