(Bloomberg) -- It’s getting harder for U.S. families to buy a home, and that’s playing into the hands of rental landlords, said Starwood Capital Group Chairman Barry Sternlicht.

Prices are skyrocketing, mortgage rates are the highest in more than a decade, and there’s “a tremendous lack of supply in the housing market,” Sternlicht said in an interview Friday at Bloomberg Power Players Miami. “You’re seeing a squeeze and now they’ll have to rent because they can’t afford to buy.”

That benefits landlords like Starwood, which Sternlicht said owns 100,000 apartments and 15,000 rental houses. An inflationary environment also helps commercial real estate owners by increasing the costs of building new supply, increasing the value of existing properties.

Sternlicht said he’s bullish on red and purple states with pro-business governments, including Florida, Tennessee and Texas. His company continues to buy more rental units, he said, targeting areas “where affordability is still OK.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.