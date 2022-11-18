(Bloomberg) -- The end of the era of cheap money has revived a rare phenomenon in UK real estate: valuations are dropping even as rents rise.

Landlords including Land Securities Group Plc, British Land Co., and Great Portland Estates Plc reported rising rents for their offices, warehouses and even stores this week but it wasn’t enough to prevent them writing down valuations. Its a reflection of the degree to which the sector is being battered by rising interest rates, which have overwhelmed the typical interaction of supply and demand.

“When was the last time rents were growing yet capital values were falling?,” said Mat Oakley, head of commercial research at broker Savills Plc. “It is hard to find a comparator.”

Property is typically priced so that expected returns are at a healthy premium to those on offer in government debt markets. As gilt yields rise, investors correspondingly tend to demand a higher UK property yield -- a higher multiple of a building’s rent -- meaning prices fall. Rent rises can offset that impact but when yields have been squeezed so low by more than a decade of loose monetary policy, the amount of additional rent needed to overcome the effect is huge.

British Land said this week that estimated rents in its urban logistics portfolio were up 16.7% as the ecommerce and delivery boom continues to fuel demand for the limited warehouse space that’s available in cities. But the company’s retail and fulfillment portfolio, of which its warehouses are a part, took a 3.6% valuation hit.

And the value of the property developer’s London offices fell 2.7% despite recording modest rental growth.

Office Properties

Rents for the best offices are being supported by a shortage of modern green workspace that appeals to companies looking to lure back workers, even as some shrink their total footprints to account for more flexible working and brace for a recession. Great Portland Estates signed the biggest leasing agreement in its history this week with law firm Clifford Chance at a higher rent than its valuers expected.

The law firm is moving from Canary Wharf into a substantially smaller and greener building that Great Portland is building in the City of London.

“The discussions we had with them in the early days were to do with sustainability, sustainability, sustainability,” Great Portland Chief Executive Officer Toby Courtauld said in an interview. “It is worth emphasizing how strong the leasing story is for best-in-class office space.”

That is being bolstered by a pipeline of planned developments that keeps shrinking as some investors pull back or fail to secure funding for projects. Comparing the average amount of top quality space that’s been leased over the past 10 years to the amount of new space that’s due to be delivered over the next few years, Great Portland estimates an effective space shortage of 92%, roughly double its level in March.

The company has positioned itself to exploit the expected drought, ramping up the amount of planned developments that it hopes to deliver into a recovering economy in a few years time.

“We are doubling down,” Courtauld said. “We are investing in that sort of opportunity for delivery into what we think is going to be a serious shortage.”

But whether that supply demand imbalance translates into enough rental growth to offset rising rates depends how much yields rise. Returns on 5-year government bonds recently exceeded prime City of London office yields for the first time since the financial crisis.

