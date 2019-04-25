(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua told U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond it was “regrettable” that relations between their countries have seen “some fluctuations” over tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

“It is regrettable that since August last year the relations between our two countries witnessed some fluctuations because of the South China Sea issue and a series of institutional dialogues and cooperation projects had to pause,” Hu said.

“Britain recently has many times said it is dedicated to promoting the Golden Era in relations between China and Britain,” Hu said, referring to a term used by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron while trying to reboot relations with Beijing. “We hope Britain can earnestly respect China’s core interests and important concerns, and that its actions are in keeping with what it says.”

The two men met Thursday as Hammond visited Beijing for the annual Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Tensions between the U.K. and China have been on the rise in the waters, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, where a number of countries claim territory. In February, U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced plans to deploy the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to an area of the sea claimed by China, triggering a spat between the nations. Williamson called the move a U.K. show-of-strength.

Tense Waters

Hammond said at the time that Britain’s ties with China were “important” and “complex.”

On Thursday he shared Hu’s regret “that over the last few months there have been some difficulties in advancing the positive course of the relationship that our leaders have set out -- of course you understand that the U.K. takes no position in relation to the issues in the South China Sea.”

In September, China accused the U.K. of infringing on its sovereignty and violating international and Chinese law after a Royal Navy warship -- the HMS Albion -- sailed close to islands it claims in the South China Sea. The Albion’s maneuver was an assertion of freedom of navigation, Reuters reported at the time.

China claims more than 80 percent of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague dashes -- the so-called nine-dash line. An international arbitration panel in the Hague ruled in 2016 that Beijing’s claims have no legal standing.

