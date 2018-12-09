(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures extended declines after China summoned the U.S. ambassador after the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer.

December contracts fell as much as 0.8 percent on the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index on Monday. The S&P 500 Index sank 4.6 percent last week, the biggest decline since March, as the equity gauge slipped back into negative territory for the year.

“The lack of detail and the heightened rhetoric between China and the U.S. is moving back to a more ‘war-like footing’ regarding trade and relationships,” said James Soutter, the head of global equities at K2 Asset Management Ltd. in Melbourne. “I would expect the war of words to get worse and with that, markets are trading on a wall of fear and cash is the safe haven.”

In addition to fears that Washington’s fragile truce with Beijing was at risk, signs of a slowdown in China’s economy put investors on edge. China’s producer price index climbed in November at the slowest pace in more than two years, while its consumer price index rose slower than estimated.

To contact the reporter on this story: Heejin Kim in Seoul at hkim579@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Naoto Hosoda

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.