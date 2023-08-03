You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 3, 2023
Rising Use of Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs Boosts Profits for Cigna
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group sees rising demand for new obesity and diabetes drugs known as GLP-1s that will boost earnings, according to a company executive.
“GLP-1 utilization does continue to build,” Cigna Chief Financial Officer Brian Evanko said during a call with analysts on Thursday. For Cigna’s Evernorth Health Services segment, which includes pharmacy benefits and specialty-pharmacy services, it’s “a positive contributor to our earnings.”
The sharp uptick in use of drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro is raising alarms about costs to health insurers, employers and government programs that pay for them.
Evernorth Chief Executive Officer Eric Palmer said the company recently launched a new program to bring together management of diabetes, obesity and cardiac-health conditions.
For weight-loss in particular, the new class of drugs is facing some resistance from health-care purchasers. Most private and public insurers aren’t yet convinced that weight-loss drugs are worth covering.
So far, just a quarter of private insurers cover the medications, and many of them restrict how long patients can take them or require proof that patients first tried other weight-loss methods. Medicare doesn’t cover weight-loss drugs, though Congress is considering legislation to require the program to do so.
--With assistance from Madison Muller.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
5:47
'Yellowstone effect' driving growth in the luxury ranch market
-
5:15
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to Canada with 6 nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre
-
6:46
Expect interest rates to remain high until 2025: former BoC governor
-
5:38
TSX poised for a bullish Q3, analyst suggests