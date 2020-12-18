(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks and currencies headed for a seventh weekly gain amid progress on a U.S. stimulus bill and as the Federal Reserve pledged to remain accommodative. Bonds also advanced as developing-nation central banks from Mexico to Indonesia held interest rates in their last meetings this year.

The following is a roundup of emerging-market news and highlights for the week through Dec. 18:

Highlights:

Congressional leaders are working through the final sticking points of a coronavirus relief deal, although the agreement probably won’t come together in time for both chambers to vote before Friday. The federal government could shut down briefly over the weekend if senators object to temporary funding while negotiations continue

President-elect Joe Biden sought to dispel any questions about the legitimacy of his victory and called on the American people to accept the outcome hours after the Electoral College sealed his win Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Biden as the winner of the U.S. election the day after the Electoral College confirmation — a pivotal moment that further cements President Donald Trump’s defeat

Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine won backing from a panel of experts who advise U.S. regulators, setting the stage for its shot to be the second vaccine cleared in the U.S. New York is headed toward a second full shutdown if Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue at their current pace, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. New cases in California shattered another record The first known allergic reaction to the Pfizer Inc. Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. was reported in Alaska as some snarls began to emerge in the effort to send the shots across the country

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded the most optimistic than he’s been since the coronavirus crisis began in March, while pledging that the central bank will keep providing the economy with plenty of support well into the future Mexico’s central bank held its key interest rate for a second consecutive meeting in a split vote Central banks in Indonesia and the Philippines held their benchmark interest rates steady Thursday and pledged to keep policy accommodative

The U.S. Treasury Department designated Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators for the first time, while keeping China on a watch list, in the Trump administration’s final foreign-exchange policy report

MSCI Inc. became the third index provider to delete some Chinese stocks from its benchmarks, after the Trump administration banned U.S. investments in companies with links to the Chinese military

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese ban on Australian coal imports would breach World Trade Organization rules, as his government urged Beijing to resume dialog to ease the worsening diplomatic dispute Australia will challenge China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on its barley exports

The suspected Russian hacking spree that has roiled U.S. government agencies poses a “grave risk” to federal, state and local governments as well as critical infrastructure and the private sector, according to an advisory posted Thursday

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry over the purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, a move that’s set to put more strain on a key NATO ally’s military but spares its economy from any punitive action

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, warned progress in the talks has been “blocked and time is running out” as leaders from both sides played down expectations a deal will be reached

OPEC cut forecasts for oil demand again as the group and its allies prepare to weigh up whether they can continue gradually restoring halted supplies

The World Bank corrected two recent reports ranking nations by ease of doing business, adjusting the scores for China and three other countries based on an internal audit following staffers’ allegations of “undue pressure” by management to alter ratings

The economic blow from coronavirus has wiped out 81 million jobs across Asia-Pacific this year, with women and young people disproportionately affected, according to the International Labour Organization

Asia:

China injected cash into the financial system by offering medium-term loans, in the government’s latest effort to ensure the country’s banks have sufficient liquidity China’s leaders are likely to convene to lay out their economic priorities for 2021, with analysts expecting a renewed focus on slowing the pace of debt growth and insulating the economy from tensions with the U.S. China pulled further ahead of other major economies in November as industrial output and retail sales strengthened, reinforcing expectations of healthy growth in 2021 A troubled Chinese clothing firm has defaulted on two domestic bonds in 24 hours, in the latest sign of financial stress among the country’s weaker private companies Brazil is close to an agreement that would allow the world’s second-largest corn exporter to boost sales of the grain to China, a move that could threaten the U.S.’s dominance, according to people familiar with the matter

South Korea’s economy is expected to expand 3.2% after contracting 1.1% this year, according to the finance ministry’s 2021 policy outlook South Korea lost the largest number of manufacturing jobs in almost two years in November, suggesting the pandemic’s toll is broadening from services to the engine of the export-driven economy A Bank of Korea board member said expanding asset purchases may be needed to ease the volatility of long-term market yields, according to minutes of Nov. 26 policy meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in is faced with a decision on the fate of his justice minister after she offered to resign over a dispute with the country’s top prosecutor that helped send the government’s approval rating to a record low The Bank of Korea and the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend their $60 billion currency swap contract by six months

A relentless torrent of funds rushing into India’s markets may tip the central bank’s delicate balancing act in 2021. There’s growing consensus among traders and fund managers that the mounting pressures may spur the central bank to consider a range of changes, from relaxing its grip on Asia’s worst-performing currency to curtailing bond purchases India’s retail inflation softened for the first time in three months in November, although the drop may not be enough to prompt the central bank to resume interest-rate cuts India’s central bank governor cautioned against a possible change to the country’s inflation target mechanism, saying that it would dilute its effectiveness toward setting monetary policy India expects to raise as much as $53 billion by selling airwaves at an auction in March next year, a move that will boost the government’s sagging finances Even when viewed in isolation, the $14 billion outflow from India’s bond market in 2020 is remarkable: Foreign investors have never sold so much in a single year

Indonesia will offer free Covid-19 vaccines to people after considering the state budget, said President Joko Widodo Indonesia plans to vaccinate its young working-age population against the coronavirus before the elderly, in contrast to much of the world that’s planning on putting its vulnerable older people first in line Indonesia’s 10-year government bond yield fell to the lowest in over seven years The rupiah’s exchange rate level is 10% below its fundamentals, according to Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo

Thailand suspended its domestic travel subsidy program ahead of the peak holiday season to investigate allegations of irregularities in the government-funded program meant to help the pandemic-hit tourism industry

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin survived his latest leadership test after lawmakers approved his 2021 budget during the final vote in the lower house of parliament

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised its forecasts for average inflation this year and next, while keeping its outlook for 2022, Deputy Governor Francis Dakila said World Bank approved two project loans worth $900 million to support the Philippines’ efforts to recover from the pandemic, improve competitiveness, and build resilience against shocks and natural disasters

Taiwan’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, with the focus shifting to the local dollar after the U.S. put the island economy back onto its watchlist of potential currency manipulators

EMEA:

Turkey’s central bank chief promised to go all in to curb inflation and build up national reserves, a continuation of the orthodox policy guidance he has built since taking over last month

The Polish central bank ended the year with its biggest bond-buying auction since July, but it wasn’t enough to change the picture in the quietest quarter for quantitative easing since the government’s program started Poland will close hotels, ski-slopes and shopping malls under the planned quarantine at the turn of the year as it braces for “tough days and weeks” before the vaccine is rolled out, Health Minister Adam Niedzielskis said Poland and Hungary were hit with fresh rebukes over their failure to comply with European Union law, highlighting the risk of billions in euros of losses when a new mechanism tying disbursements from the bloc’s budget to democratic standards kicks in next year Poland plans tax exemptions for foreign central banks that buy its government debt in a bid to lure more “stable” bondholders to finance a bulging pandemic-era budget deficit

Hungary left its monetary policy unchanged despite a slowdown in inflation and a rally in the forint, warning of continued risks to global investor sentiment amid a resurgence in the coronavirus

Czech central bankers signaled that arguments for interest-rate increases next year may be getting stronger as expanded government stimulus spending mitigates the economic hit from the coronavirus. The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% on Thursday

President Vladimir Putin dismissed new information linking Russian secret services to the near-fatal poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, saying if Russia had wanted to kill the politician it would have succeeded Russia detailed plans to tax wheat exports next year in response to Putin’s call to cool food-price inflation, a move that is expected to have a fairly limited impact on the nation’s shipments European officials have provided information to the U.S. government indicating that Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska continued to exert control this year over United Co. Rusal International PJSC, which the officials say was a breach of a U.S. sanctions agreement reached in 2018

The European Union expanded sanctions against Belarus as a result of President Alexander Lukashenko’s continued crackdown on protesters following the country’s disputed election in August

Saudi Arabia said its spending plans for next year would be expansionary, as it leans more heavily on government-controlled funds to make up for cuts to a finance ministry budget battered by a decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic Saudi Arabia has stopped disclosing projected revenue from oil following the listing of Aramco, as doing so could give clues about the state energy giant’s dividend plans The kingdom’s oil economy contracted 8.2% in the third quarter compared with a year ago, the most since the current readings began a decade ago

The U.S. is seeking to build on the historic diplomatic recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, holding joint talks on energy cooperation between the three Middle Eastern Countries

Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. say it’s time to bet on a rebound in Dubai’s tourism industry as 200,000 travelers fly in to the desert city for the Christmas and New Year holidays Abu Dhabi is planning to re-open for international tourists by early January as it eases restrictive measures Business activity in Dubai dropped for a second month in November

Egypt has approached investment banks to advise on a plan to raise as much as $7 billion from international debt markets in the first half of next year, according to people familiar with matter

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threw his support behind efforts to forge a diplomatic breakthrough with the incoming Biden administration and restore the 2015 nuclear deal Iran said it planned to roughly double oil production in the next year, as the country anticipates a loosening of U.S. sanctions after Biden becomes president

The South African economy’s ability to recover from its longest downward cycle since 1945 has been dealt a blow by new restrictions to curb surging coronavirus infections. The economy entered the 85th month of a weakening cycle in December, according to the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin Consumer confidence remained subdued in fourth quarter even after more people were allowed to get back to work.​​​​ Johnson & Johnson became the first company to apply for registration of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, the head of the country’s health products regulator said

A continent-wide free-trade pact could help to realize more than $84 billion in untapped intra-African exports, according to a new report by the African Export-Import Bank

Nigerian inflation quickened to an almost three-year high in November as dollar shortages, insecurity in farming areas and supply bottlenecks stoked food prices Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the reopening of the nation’s land borders, ending a 16-month shutdown that raised food prices and curbed regional trade



Latin America:

Mexican lawmakers have postponed until February debating a controversial bill that would have forced the central bank to buy possibly-illicit dollars, providing some respite in a debate that triggered fierce opposition from Banxico, private banks and the country’s most powerful business lobby The bill would require Banxico to act as the buyer of last resort for local banks that are having trouble selling their dollars back to the U.S. due to money laundering controls President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was an “exaggeration” to suggest the central bank’s autonomy could be affected by the bill

Brazil reached 7 million coronavirus cases as infections picked up pace; country reported a record in new daily cases on Wednesday All Brazilians are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under the penalty of being banned from certain public activities and spaces, the country’s top court has decided The country’s coronavirus immunization plan did little to assuage concerns that the government is stumbling in its efforts to inoculate 212 million people, with no timeline and vague supply agreements The federal government is said to have decided to buy the Coronavac vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac and produced by Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo, G1 website reported, citing a person familiar with talks Brazil’s economic activity index rose 0.86% in October, below the 1.05% estimate Policy makers expect inflation to accelerate toward the target in the next two years, even with higher interest rates, according to the central bank’s quarterly inflation report

Chile’s government took a step to taming currency volatility with a bill that aims to reduce market swings triggered by changes in local pension-fund research companies’ reports The government won’t be able to reach a goal of vaccinating 80% of the population before June 30 due to logistical issues, said Health Minister Enrique Paris

Ecuador’s lawmakers voted to approve anti-corruption legislation that was central to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to free up disbursal of $2 billion before the end of 2020

Fitch Ratings cut its outlook on Peru’s foreign debt for the first time in almost two decades as “populist” congressional spending measures undermine public finances battered by the pandemic Peru’s economic activity fell 3.8% in October from a year earlier, less than the expected 5% drop, as the government ramped up pandemic stimulus spending

Argentina’s economy grew 12.8% in the third quarter from the previous three months, less than the 13.2% estimate, as it was dragged down by exports Consumer prices rose 35.8% in November from the same month a year ago, the lowest annual figure since August 2018 Argentina’s Chubut province bondholders approved the government’s debt restructuring proposal



