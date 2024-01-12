(Bloomberg) -- Investors have slashed expectations for hawkish surprises from the Federal Reserve this year, while they see a growing risk of such moves from central banks in the euro zone and other regions, Bank of America’s latest monthly sentiment survey shows.

The number of respondents who anticipate a more hawkish move on policy than market pricing fell to 33% in the bank’s latest poll, from 51% in December. Despite the slide, “the Fed is still viewed as more likely to deliver a hawkish surprise than others,” BofA strategists including Ralf Preusser wrote in a note.

Expectations for central bank interest rate outlooks have been upended after the Fed last month suggested that rate cuts were coming this year, prompting a surge in bets that it could begin easing in the next few months.

While Fed officials have pushed back on this view, traders are betting on around 150bps of easing through the end of the year.

The survey of 73 global fixed-income fund managers conducted between Jan. 5-10 also showed a fall in the number of respondents who see a hawkish surprise from the Bank of Japan, to 21% from 29% a month ago.

A growing number see a possibility that the European Central Bank could turn more hawkish this year. Meanwhile, the central banks of Australia and the UK also saw notable rises in the possibility of delivering tightening biases, with 10% of respondents singling each of them out, more than double from last month.

