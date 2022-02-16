(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The latest data out of the euro area show that the danger of responding too late to the fastest inflation in the currency bloc’s history has risen, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times, Schnabel listed three recent changes to the economic outlook -- a less severe Covid-19 wave from the omicron variant, a robust labor market and strong growth in producer prices that’s likely to be felt with a lag.

“All of this implies that it has become increasingly likely that inflation is going to stabilize around our 2% target over the medium term,” Schnabel said in a transcript published late Tuesday on the ECB’s website. “This means that we should start thinking about a gradual normalization of our policy.”

While the ECB mapped out its exit from pandemic stimulus in December, successive upside inflation surprises in recent months have pushed the headline number above 5%. President Christine Lagarde struck a notably more hawkish tone when policy makers last met this month.

That prompted investors and economists to predict an increase in interest rates -- the first in more than a decade -- as early as this year, with some ECB officials publicly backing such a move. Others policy makers caution that following the Bank of England and Federal Reserve in tightening monetary policy more rapidly would risk denting the region’s economic recovery.

Schnabel pointed to the euro area’s record-low unemployment and indications from companies that they’re struggling to fill vacancies, saying it now looks “increasingly unlikely” that inflation will ease below 2% by year-end, as previously expected.

“The risk of acting too late has increased and therefore we need a careful reassessment of the inflation outlook,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.