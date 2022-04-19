(Bloomberg) -- Israel shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and carried out an airstrike overnight in retaliation, days after clashes and attacks that have raised the specter of wider confrontation.

The rocket fire follows clashes after Israeli police entered Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem last week, saying they needed to quell riots as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers. Similar events preceded Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza less than a year ago.

The army said late Monday it was the first rocket launched toward Israel from Gaza since September, and that the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted it. Palestinian militant groups threatened further violence should Israel continue to take actions on Al-Aqsa, but no group took responsibility for the rocket fire.

The clashes at Al-Aqsa, known to the Jews as the Temple Mount and to the Muslims as Haram al Sharif, often lead to wider conflict and hostility toward Israel. They follow four attacks in Israeli cities since March that left fourteen people dead.

Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates and others which recently warmed ties with Israel, condemned police actions at Al-Aqsa. Jordan summoned Israel’s deputy chief of mission in Amman, Israel’s foreign ministry said.

Both Israel’s foreign ministry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued statements in response. “Here’s the truth: Israel is doing everything so that all peoples, as always can celebrate the holidays safely -- Jews, Muslims and Christians. We expect everyone not to join the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews,” Bennett said in a televised statement.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent violence in Jerusalem,” Ned Price, the U.S. State Department spokesman, said in a press briefing on Monday. The U.S. continues “to call on all sides to exercise restraint, to avoid provocative actions and rhetoric and preserve the historic status quo on the Temple Mount,” he said.

Since the beginning of the month, 16 Palestinians have died in clashes with Israeli forces or as they carried out -- or attempted to carry out -- attacks. Palestinian authorities have said some were innocent bystanders.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.