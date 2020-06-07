(Bloomberg) -- Traders may be about to add a slump in Chinese imports to the growing ledger of items they’re prepared to ignore as the prospect of a global economic rebound takes an ever-firmer grip on sentiment.

The almost 17% drop in May imports reported by China’s customs administration Sunday -- the steepest decline in four years -- might take the edge off the more exuberant corners of Asian markets on Monday. But the positive surprise delivered by Friday’s U.S. payrolls report will almost certainly remain dominant as nations around the world try to emerge from their virus-imposed shutdowns.

“The easing of lockdown restrictions, emerging signs of economic recovery, and improving consumer sentiment are starting to lift value and drive a rotation in market leadership within U.S. equities,” a team led by Joyce Chang, the chair of global research at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, wrote in a report Sunday, adding that the bank’s asset-allocation stance remains “pro-risk.”

The S&P 500 Index rose 2.6% Friday to round off a third straight week of gains that left it up more than 40% from its March low. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to an 11-week high and the Bloomberg Dollar Index fell for a seventh day. Oil jumped, while gold retreated.

The feel-good factor kicked on through Middle East markets Sunday, boosted by the OPEC+ agreement for a one-month extension of the record output cuts that have underpinned the recovery in crude. Dubai’s main index climbed 4.6%, Abu Dhabi’s added 2.4%, Qatar’s gained 1.1% and Saudi Arabia’s strengthened 0.8%.

The following is a round-up of comments looking ahead to a week in markets:

Joyce Chang’s team at JPMorgan Chase & Co:

“While we acknowledge the emergence of near-term downside risks, including the social protests that have taken hold across the U.S. and heightened geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, we remain comfortable with market positioning.

“Overall equity positioning remains low, and demand remains robust for credit products.

“Our global asset-allocation strategists keep a pro-risk stance and make only modest adjustments to their model portfolio by tactically shifting some of their risk from equities to credit. Our strategists also highlight gold and emerging-markets fixed income and equities as opportunities.

“Not only is gold likely to benefit from central-bank liquidity injections, but it also offers exposure to a weaker dollar and should provide a hedge to some of the geopolitical downside risks.”

Ali Malik, a senior investment adviser at Bank of Singapore Ltd. :

“The risk-on elements are in the high-yield space. In the equity space, we are just neutral. We are upping our stance on energy and materials from an underweight position to neutral. But we remain on the neutral side and we’ve been telling investors to deleverage into the rally.

“In the press conference just after job numbers came out last week, President Trump mentioned another payroll tax cut that be could coming, and asked for additional stimulus from Congress. I think we’ve been very highly reliant on both monetary and fiscal policy, and that’s a major risk going forward if it doesn’t pan out in the days to come.”

Charles-Henry Monchau, the former chief investment officer at Al Mal Capital in Dubai:

“As the economy emerges from the unprecedented lockdown, investors continue to look for signs that the recovery is going in the right direction.

“In a week when civil protests were widespread in cities across the U.S. and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China continued to be elevated, the market kept its focus on economic and corporate drivers of long-term equity performance. That focus was rewarded last week by the release of the May jobs report showing that the unemployment rate defied analyst forecasts.

“The recent economic numbers have been going in the right direction. That being said, the recovery is still in its early stages, with continued hazy conditions in key economic and corporate fundamentals due to the uncertain path of the pandemic.

“A key event of the week ahead will be the FOMC meeting with updated U.S. economic projections, while Europe sees important GDP and industrial production releases to give guidance on the depths of Q2 economic downturns in the U.K. and Eurozone respectively. In Asia, markets will be looking for clues as to the extent to which the Chinese economy might be reviving.”

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorpin Bangkok:

“The more robust employment data will boost spending forecasts for May and June. If this actuates in a significant upgrade in retail sales, it will be a massive pump to the markets given much of the recovery’s heavy lifting will fall on the consumer.

“With dollar depreciation well under train, it will be interesting to see how the market follows through on the sturdy U.S. jobs report and whether it will throw the proverbial monkey wrench into the works over the short term. But unquestionably, the better-than-expected NFP will raise the level of intrigue into the FOMC meeting twofold as the better jobs data may give the Fed cause to step away from a focus on crisis prevention towards more traditional goals.

“The market was expecting the NFP to confirm the textbook setup for anchoring a weaker dollar bias. But the positive economic surprise could form the base to trigger a bit more bond selling, and dollar-yen buying on follow through.

“However, last week foreign exchange traded in full sympathy with risk sentiment. With equities consistently trading in the green, every currency in the G10 space apart from the yen and Swiss franc was up versus the dollar. So, while bearish U.S. dollar activity could ease up a touch into the FOMC, it’s still all systems go on the equity market front and since there should be nothing of note on the rate-differential front from FOMC that could significantly reverse this dollar sell-off. Based on the fact the currency markets are trading in concert with risk sentiment, more dollar weakness should remain the path of least resistance.”

Iyad Abu Hweij, managing partner at Allied Investment Partners PJSC in Dubai:

“Investors are encouraged by positive new developments, indicating that economic recovery is moving in the right direction.

“While there are still significant uncertainties over the Covid-19 impact on corporate earnings, investors are encouraged by the reopening of economies and that’s likely to lead to a rebound in profitability later this year. Given the uncertainties, it might be an opportune time for investors to rebalance their portfolios to maintain an appropriate mix that’s aligned with new realities.

“The recovery in oil prices and further extension of record production cuts by OPEC+ until the end of July will have a positive impact.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.