(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s hot inflation data sparked a fresh rout for a diversified quant strategy made famous by Ray Dalio, evoking memories of the pain on Wall Street during the hawkish monetary era.

After the core consumer price index climbed the most in eight months, the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (ticker RPAR) dropped 1.7% as stocks and bonds fell in tandem. The strategy — designed to generate steady gains across market conditions — has now lost 4.5% so far in 2024.

Trailing the benchmark S&P 500 by 8 percentage points, the return gap is the widest this far into a year since the fund’s 2019 inception.

The performance highlights what’s become a recurrent issue over the last few years for the strategy popularized by Bridgewater Associates founder Dalio, with tightening market correlations saddling its “all weather” diversification model with losses. With bonds falling victim to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive inflation-fighting campaign, risk parity is facing another bout of the turbulence akin to 2022’s bear run.

“I don’t think that this is a temporary lull,” said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments. “Risk parity carries the assumption that stocks and bonds are negatively correlated. That has been true for the past 20+ years, but has not always been true in the past and may no longer be true today.”

The pullback marks a turnaround from the final months of 2023, when RPAR scored the best quarter in more than three years, driven in part by optimism that cooling inflation would allow the Fed to start cutting interest rates as early as March.

Stocks dropped Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing more than 1%. Speculative names such as small caps and unprofitable tech firms bore the brunt of selling as the specter of higher-for-longer interest rates erodes investors’ risk appetite. The Russell 2000 of smaller companies tumbled 4% for its worst session since June 2022. Meanwhile, a basket of profitless tech firms kept by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plunged 5%, the most since August.

As traders lowered the odds of the first rate cut for May, bond yields spiked. The two-year Treasury yield rose 19 basis points to 4.66%, reaching a two-month high. The point increase was the largest since last March.

“Recent strong economic data and hotter-than-expected inflation today has reversed some of those gains as bond markets grapple with timing of any rate cuts,” said Peter van Dooijeweert, head of defensive and tactical alpha at Man Group. Still, he said, despite the bumpy start, “overall the outlook for bonds should be much more stable as even the Fed is guiding to several rate cuts this year.”

The synchronized selloff revives concern over a long-followed investor practice that treats bonds as a buffer during tough times where fixed income tends to rise when stocks fall. Instances of that relationship breaking down have been more common amid the intensified focus on inflation and Fed policy.

The sudden bout of cross-asset pain may have forced some rules-based traders to unwind positions. Lured by a relentless equity rally and subsiding price swings, volatility-target funds have raised equity holdings this year, with exposure approaching the top decile of a three-year range, according to data compiled by Nomura Securities International.

“Today’s CPI calls into question the disinflation trend and timing, pace and end point of cuts. It also flips correlations and rate vol has spiked,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. “This is why risk parity may be struggling and in fact adding to the move.”

