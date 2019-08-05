(Bloomberg) -- The path to re-election for Argentine President Mauricio Macri was already a complicated one with stubbornly high inflation and as the economy struggles to rebound from recession.

But now, just six days before the country votes in a mandatory primary election which will act as a giant poll ahead of the Oct. 27 first round, the government, central bank and investors are facing a fresh bout of volatility in financial markets amid trade disputes and a generalized risk-off mood.

Argentine bonds fell with the extra yield investors demand to hold government debt over U.S. Treasuries widening 38 basis points to 8.68 percentage points, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EMBI Diversified index. Dollar bonds maturing in 2046 declined 1.5 cent to 77.21 cents on the dollar with the yield rising to 10.06%. The peso opens at 10 a.m. local time.

Emerging market assets retreated on Monday after Chinese authorities let the yuan weaken past 7 per dollar for the first time in over a decade. The Mexican peso was down 1.1% as of 8:20 a.m. in New York, pacing losses in Latin American currencies. The moves come in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s latest escalation of the trade war and added to the concerns of a market already unnerved by the Federal Reserve’s signal that it won’t pursue an extended easing cycle.

The headwinds will test Argentine policy makers who had until now been able to contain both external pressures on local markets as well as jitters over whether Macri’s main opponents will outperform in the primaries, which could add concern about the probability of policy continuation.

While the economy and markets have been whipsawed during Macri’s first term, he remains the favored candidate among investors who saw him lift currency and capital controls, overhaul the statistics agency, cut subsidies and move closer to a balanced budget. Argentina is also backed by a record credit line from the International Monetary Fund.

