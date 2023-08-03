(Bloomberg) -- The amount of money investors are poised to get back from corporations that defaulted on their debt fell to a record low, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Recoveries for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans over the last 12 months are 19.6% and 39.7%, well below its 25-year and 24-year annual averages of 40.2% and 64.3%, respectively, the lender said in a credit research report Thursday.

That doesn’t bode well for investors making bets on riskier credits. Lower recovery rates mean that debtholders of defaulted or bankrupt issuers are getting back less money compared to historical averages.

But that hasn’t stopped investors from treading into low-rated debt like CCC bonds — the bottom tier of debt that typically trades in the high-yield market. Those securities have returned more than 10% this year, far outpacing other ratings tiers. The average junk bond’s year-to-date total return is 6%, while investment grade has delivered a mere 2.4%, according to Bloomberg index data.

Loan recoveries typically trend much higher than high-yield bonds because they are more senior in corporations’ capital structures, meaning investors who hold a bankrupt company’s loans are paid back before those holding the bonds. Secured debt backed by company assets sits higher in the pecking order than unsecured bonds, which is why recovery rates for high-yield bonds are generally lower.

Strategists have warned investors, however, about betting on leveraged loans over junk bonds in the current environment. Over the last decade while rates were low, many companies — especially those backed by private equity firms — sold only loans to investors, creating a potential pileup of claimants should the company falter.

As a result, some money managers have chosen to allocate more cash to high-yield bonds this year, which, with a larger share of BB rated debt, is considered a safer asset class. Loans tend to be more concentrated at the lower end of the ratings spectrum.

