(Bloomberg) -- New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary in the Bronx-based 15th District after absentee ballot were counted, scoring another victory for the party’s progressive wing.

“We won!” said Torres, in a statement, saying he had learned the New York City Board of Elections had certified him as the victor in the June 23 primary. The Associated Press confirmed the result Wednesday, saying Torres took 32.2% of the votes in a crowded field, with just 18.1% for his closest foe.

The win by Torres in the heavily Democratic 15th district now represented by Jose Serrano all but assures his election in November. It also means that Torres, 32, is likely to join fellow progressive Democrat Mondaire Jones -- the primary winner in New York’s 17th district -- in becoming the nation’s first two openly gay Black congressmen next year.

Representative Carolyn Maloney also declared victory late Tuesday in her primary battle against progressive lawyer Suraj Patel, but AP had yet to call that race and Patel hasn’t conceded defeat.

The call in the race came six weeks after the primary, as elections officials tallied thousands of mail-in ballots that were cast as voters sought to avoid public polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his statement, Torres gave thanks to “all the Bronx Democrats who put their trust in me and to all the residents, activists, advocates and union members all across the city who helped along the way. We still have the general election to win in November, but I’m ready to get to work.”

Torres, who will face Republican Orlando Molina in November, framed the primary race as a contest between the party’s progressive wing and its old guard, saying the nation’s poorest congressional district needed a fighter like him in Washington.

A dozen Democrats sought the House seat opening up after Serrano, who was first elected in 1990, announced that he is retiring because he has Parkinson’s disease. Torres topped the crowded field without the backing of the endorsement of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Courage to Change Political Action Committee, which backed another progressive, Samelys Lopez.

Torres, who was first elected to the New York City Council when he was 25, said his life has been about defeating the odds.

“My story is the story of the Bronx, a story of overcoming. Twelve years ago, I stood on the verge of suicide. 6 years ago, I overcame the odds to become the youngest elected in NYC. Today I am running for Congress to fight for the only home I have ever known -- the Bronx,” he tweeted in July.

He also recounted in an early campaign video how he grew up in public housing, raised by a single mother who had to raise three children on minimum wage, and lived in conditions “of mold and vermin, lead and leaks.”

“It’s often said New York City is a tale of two cities. There’s the gilded city and the other city,” he said in that video, noting that as he was living in those conditions, “the city was spending more than $100 million on a golf course for Donald Trump” across the street.

