(Bloomberg) -- Canadian auction company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. will boost the cash portion of its takeover offer for IAA Inc. and accept a $500 million investment from Starboard Value LP to help fund it.

Ritchie’s new bid is the equivalent of $44.40 per IAA share, based on Friday’s market close. The Vancouver-based company is offering $12.80 in cash and 0.5252 of a Ritchie share for each share of the US auto retailer.

The original bid, announced in November, had $10 per share in cash but more stock.

Starboard Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith will take a board seat if shareholders of Ritchie and IAA approve the deal, according to a statement Monday. The New York-based investment firm would own 3.7% of the company after the deal.

“We are pleased to have reached an amended agreement with IAA, which reflects feedback we’ve received from shareholders regarding the best structure for the transaction,” Ritchie Chief Executive Officer Ann Fandozzi said in a statement. “We believe that the transaction with IAA will allow us to unlock significantly more value for shareholders than either company could deliver standalone through the realization of cost synergies and additional revenue opportunities.”

Ritchie’s attempt to buy IAA has run into opposition from at least one major shareholder. Luxor Capital Group said last week the transaction “risks permanent destruction of billions of dollars of RBA shareholder value” and that IAA is “ a severely challenged business” that will require years to turn around.

The new structure would leave Ritchie shareholders owning 59% of the company post-merger, with IAA holders owning 37% and Starboard the rest. Under the previous plan, IAA shareholders would have had 41% of the company.

Starboard will buy $15 million of shares and $485 million in preferred equity that can be converted into common stock at a $73 per Ritchie share. If the IAA deal doesn’t go through, the company can redeem the preferred shares at a small premium.

