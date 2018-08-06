(Bloomberg) -- Rite Aid Corp.’s reduced full-year earnings projection leaves shareholders in a quandary just three days ahead of a vote on the company’s merger with Albertsons Cos Inc.

Commentary from the two biggest proxy advisers painted a gloomy picture for the deal vote scheduled August 9, as holders typically stick with the adviser recommendations. Now, investors will have to weigh the worsening profitability outlook against the risks associated with the deal. Shares plunged as much as 12.5 percent on Monday, the most since late June.

The lower guidance is a “tough blow” to shareholders given its proximity to the merger vote, Evercore analyst Ross Muken wrote in a note. “We have continued to view the outcome as ‘lose, lose’ and this update does nothing to change that view.”

Albertsons, backed by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Rite Aid investors can’t seem to catch a break. The stock has plummeted 77 percent in the past two years, as its takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. fell apart amid antitrust scrutiny. Walgreens eventually agreed to buy 1,932 Rite Aid stores, leaving behind a far smaller company with a now more uncertain future.

