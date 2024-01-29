(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. hired liquidators at the request of company lenders even as the retailer continues negotiating with at least two potential buyers, a person familiar with the chain’s revival efforts said.

Two liquidation consultants — Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners — will help the company run going-out-of-business sales for any stores to be shuttered. US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan gave the company permission to hire the liquidators during a court hearing held by video on Monday.

Since it filed for bankruptcy in October, the company has been closing unprofitable stores while trying to find a buyer for those it hopes to keep open. So far, Rite Aid has rejected about 500 leases while under court protection, company lawyer Warren Usatine said in court on Monday. The company operated more than 2,100 stores when it began the restructuring case, according to court records.

The liquidators were hired mainly to satisfy lenders who are financing Rite Aid’s bankruptcy case, a person familiar with the decision said. The chain is still negotiating with at least two potential buyers on the scope of their bids, said the person, who asked for anonymity in order to discuss details that are not public.

Rite Aid declined to comment about the hiring of the liquidators.

Last month, the company agreed to sell its insurance-related business Elixir to MedImpact Healthcare Systems for $575 million after no higher bid came in, court papers show.

Shedding Elixir was part of a plan Rite Aid worked out before it filed for bankruptcy. The company remains focused on a plan to revive its retail stores. An auction for the retail business has been delayed four times, according to court records.

Rite Aid is in court-supervised mediation with lower-ranking creditors, including groups that blame the company for contributing to America’s opioid addiction crisis. The company, backed by senior lenders, will negotiate with unsecured creditors about how to end the retailer’s insolvency case.

Should the company fail to find a buyer willing to keep at least part of the chain open, senior lenders may take ownership of Rite Aid after the company sheds unprofitable stores, according to court documents. Without a sale or a deal with senior lenders, the company could be forced to liquidate.

The case is Rite Aid Corp., 23-18993, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.