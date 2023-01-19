(Bloomberg) -- Rite Aid Corp. said it plans to dispense the abortion pill in a “limited number” of its pharmacies, two weeks after larger rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health Corp. said they would get certified to provide it to patients.

Rite Aid said Thursday that it aims to sell the pill, mifepristone, to customers either in-person or via mail delivery in compliance with federal and state laws. “We are committed to ensuring equitable access to customers prescribed this product,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

