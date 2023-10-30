Rithm CEO Says Latest Bid to ‘Hopefully’ Get Sculptor Deal Done

(Bloomberg) -- Rithm Capital Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michael Nierenberg said he’s hopeful his firm’s latest bid for Sculptor Capital Management will finally close a deal for the hedge fund.

The firm’s latest offer of $12.70 a share will “hopefully” bring the Sculptor deal to “a close that works well for everyone,” Nierenberg told Bloomberg TV’s Sonali Basak in an interview Monday.

Nierenberg’s firm scored a significant win Friday when Sculptor said major shareholder and founder Dan Och and his group agreed to the higher offer from Rithm of $12.70 a share, up from $12.00. It values Sculptor at about $720 million.

Och’s backing potentially ends a bidding war between Rithm and Saba Capital Management founder Boaz Weinstein and a group of billionaires who most recently said they’d pay $13.50 a share.

Nierenberg said he’s known Sculptor Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin and Och for more than a decade, and has been discussing the merits of the deal with Och since July.

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on whether to accept the Rithm bid on Nov. 16.

Weinstein still has a narrow path to victory, if he decides to take it. He could go back to Sculptor with yet another bid, and if the board deems it superior, Och could throw his votes behind the Saba founder.

Alternatively, if a Delaware judge sides with a Sculptor shareholder in a hearing slated for Nov. 9, then Weinstein could stage a tender offer for the hedge fund firm.

